113 commuters on local trains injured in stone-pelting cases: RTI

As many as 113 commuters on local trains have been injured in various stone-pelting incidents in the last six years, while only 15 per cent of such cases were solved, according to data obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The information, sought by RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, stated that in the last six years 118 stone-pelting cases were reported on various local trains, due to which 113 commuters were injured.

The RTI reply stated that cases of stone-pelting have been rising between January 2013 and June 2019. In 2013, 16 stone-pelting cases were recorded, in which 13 commuters were injured. In 2017, 15 cases were reported while in 2018, 27 such cases were reported. In 2019, until June, 11 cases were reported while only four were arrested.

The data indicated that of 118 cases, arrests were only made in 21, said Shaikh. The largest number of cases, 105, was reported on the Central Railway. Of them, 84 were reported on the mainline, in which 81 commuters were injured. Thane railway station has the highest number of stone-pelting cases reported at 35. On the harbour line between Wadala and Panvel, 21 cases were reported.

On the Western Railway (WR) between Churchgate to Palghar, 15 cases were reported, resulting in injuries to 13 commuters.

“To curb stone-pelting cases, we have deployed extra staff from RPF. In areas where most cases are reported, RPF and GRP will patrol jointly. We have put up CCV cameras from Vidyavihar to Ghatkoper…” Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Central Railway, K K Ashraf, said.