111 injured in celebrations, 23 remain in hospital

A total of 111 people were injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday of which 88 were discharged after treatment while 23 were admitted but are stable.
On August 17, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh to Govinda squad members. “According to the directive, all the public-run hospitals have to provide free-of-cost treatment to the patients. Anyways, these hospitals don’t charge for treatment,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
This is the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic that Dahi Handi was celebrated without restrictions. However, the number of injuries reported is much less this time compared to the pre-Covid period. In 2019, a total of 119 people sustained injuries during the celebrations.
“So far, most of the patients have sustained minor injuries. No major accident has been reported. By night, the situation might change as in the suburbs, the celebration starts late in the evening,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent at the government-run JJ hospital.
As part of the celebratory preparations, the BMC-run hospitals have kept separate beds ready for patients. Cooper hospital has set aside four beds while KEM hospital has kept 10 beds in reserve. In addition, Sion and Nair hospitals have put a medical emergency and trauma team on alert.
