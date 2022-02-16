11-year-old girl killed as truck hits scooter in Bandra

An 11-year-old girl who was riding pillion with her uncle and aunt was killed after a speeding truck hit their scooter from the side causing the trio to fall off the two-wheeler and the girl to come come under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle in Bandra (east) on Monday night. The truck driver who was arrested soon after the crash was found to be in an inebriated condition. He was produced before a magistrate court and subsequently granted bail.

The crash took place around 9.30 pm at Kalanagar junction. The victim, Zoya Ansari, along with her uncle Mohamed Iqbal Ansari, 28, and aunt Tamanna was travelling towards Andheri from their residence in Andheri.

The accused driver, Riyaz Siddiqui, 39, was driving a truck laden with cardboards from Dharavi to Goregaon. As the signal turned green, the two vehicles moved in the same direction towards Andheri from the Dharavi end.

Siddiqui was arrested and a medical test showed he was under the influence of alcohol, police said. An FIR has been registered against him under sections 304 A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash and negligent driving causing death read with 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and drink driving.

Police said the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.