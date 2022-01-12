11 persons arrested from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu for selling 4-month-old girl

Eleven people, including a civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly being a part of a baby selling racket.

The police said that the racket came to light after a four-month-old girl from Girgaum in south Mumbai went missing on December 27. Following this, the father of the girl, along with 10 others, were arrested from Mumbai and Tamil Nadu between January 3 and January 11. The officers said that the racketeers had sold the infant to a childless couple in Tamil Nadu.

The police identified the father of the four-month-old girl as Ibrahim Sheikh (32), who works as a painter. “The mother had the girl and her husband left on December 1… The landlord, Anwari Sheikh, has been taking care of the child since then,” said an officer from VP road police station.

On December 27, Ibrahim took the infant on the pretext of taking her for vaccination. “A couple of days later, as Ibrahim did not return with the child, Anwari inquired with him… as he gave her vague answers, she approached the police on January 3 and filed a complaint,” the officer added.

A case was subsequently registered, after which the police went to Ibrahim’s house and took him in custody.

During his interrogation, the police came to know that instead of taking the baby for vaccination, Ibrahim had taken her to Tamil Nadu, along with four others. There, they handed over the child to a civil engineer, Anandkumar Nagrajan, on December 29. He and his wife were trying to adopt a child.

Sheikh told the police that since his wife left, he could not take care of the child alone. “He said he asked his friend Mohamed Sherkhan whether he could take care of the infant… Sherkhan refused but claimed that he could find a way out… he then introduced Ibrahim to a woman, identified as Laxmi Deepak Murgesh, with whom they hatched a plan to sell the infant to the childless couple in Tamil Nadu,” said an officer.

Sherkhan and Laxmi were arrested. During interrogation, they revealed the roles of three others – Saddam Shah, Amjad Sheikh and Tahira Sheikh. They were also arrested.

“Shah, Amjad and Tahira had accompanied Ibrahim to Tamil Nadu and handed over the child to another four accused – Kartik Rajendra, his wife Chitra, Tamil Thangraj and Murti Sami,” said the officer. The group then sold the infant to Nagrajan for Rs 4.8 lakh.

A team headed by sub-inspectors Dilip Tambe and Rahul Patil went to Tamil Nadu and apprehended the five accused, including the civil engineer. “Rajendra, Chitra, Thangraj, Sami and Nagrajan were brought to Mumbai and after they confessed, they were arrested… We are trying to ascertain how many children they have sold in the past,” the officer added.