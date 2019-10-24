11 Metro corridors but MMRDA has finalised plots for only two car sheds

Work on 11 Metro corridors stretching over 197 km in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is currently under way, but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finalised plots for only two car sheds so far.

The plots identified for car sheds of the other Metro networks have been embroiled in litigation, which, officials said, may delay the projects.

Car sheds are vital to Metro operations. It is here that the rakes are cleaned and mechanical and technical maintenance carried out. It takes at least two years to build a car shed. Most Metro corridors were expected to be operational by the end of December 2021.

While MMRDA is constructing 11 corridors, the city’s only underground Metro corridor — Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ — is being built by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the car shed for which will be built in Aarey Colony.

On October 4, soon after the Bombay High Court ruled in its favour, the MMRCL felled 2,185 trees in Aarey to make way for the car shed. On Monday, the Supreme Court clarified that there was no stay on construction of the car shed.

Metro line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) are supposed to be operational in 2020. But the car sheds of both the lines are under litigation. In 2017, MMRDA had decided to build car sheds for both lines in Dahisar on an Airports Authority of India (AAI) plot. MMRDA was supposed to swap its Gorai land with the AAI plot.

But a case related to Gorai land is going on in the Bombay High Court, preventing MMRDA from swapping its plot. This may have delayed work on the car shed by more than two years.

Now, MMRDA plans to make a common car shed for line 2A and Metro-7 in Malvani. The plot in Malvani is with MMRDA and work will start soon, an official said. MMRDA also has a plot in Mandalay, where the car shed of Metro 2B is planned.

The car shed for Metro-4, 4A, 10 and 11 has been planned at Mogarpada but local farmers have been opposing land acquisition. For Metro-5 — Thane-Bhivandi-Kalyan — the car shed is planned in Kon Gaon. The plot for a car shed should at least 20 hectares.