scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

11-member SIT formed to probe journalist Shashikant Warishe murder

Warishe used to work for Mumbai-based Marathi newspaper and was allegedly targeted for his critical news reports on the refinery project, likely to come up at Barsu village.

Shashikant Warishe, 45, was mowed down in Kodavli village by an SUV driven by Pandharinath Amberkar against whom he had written an article. (file)
Listen to this article
11-member SIT formed to probe journalist Shashikant Warishe murder
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra Police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer to probe the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri district earlier this week. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday ordered that the SIT be formed.

Warishe (48) was allegedly mowed down in Rajapur taluka by a car driven by Pandharinath Amberkar, a local land dealer and a supporter of the oil refinery proposed to come up in the district. Warishe had written the article ‘Photo of criminal on banner alongside PM, CM and DCM claim farmers protesting against refinery’. The “criminal” he was referring to was Amberkar.

Must read |For 2 years, murdered journalist Shashikant Warishe had been highlighting villagers’ issues with refinery

“The SIT comprising 11 police officers have been formed. It will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadashiv Waghmare. Our probe is on,” Ratnagiri SP Dhananjay Kulkarni said.

The site of the incident. (Express Photo)

Amberkar was on Tuesday produced before the Rajapur court, which remanded him to police custody for two more days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

An officer said that Amberkar has confessed to the crime. “Amberkar has confessed that it was a pre-planned act. We have got his bank account as well as call record details. We are scrutinising the same to ascertain if more people were involved in the act.”

Shashikant Warishe used to reside with his mother and 19-year-old son in Kasheli village.

He added, “We have also got information about previous cases and complaints filed against the accused. He has a criminal record… threatening and assaulting anti-refinery activists since he was a refinery supporter and would work to facilitate land acquisition for the project. We are looking into these previous cases and complaints.”

The Indian Express had reported that Amberkar had a history of tiffs with individuals opposed to the refinery and petrochemicals factory proposed to come up in the district and earlier tried to allegedly run over a 21-year-old anti-refinery activist.

Advertisement

The Rajapur police, which had arrested Ameberkar, had slapped murder charge against him on Wednesday. Initially, he was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

More from Mumbai

Warishe used to work for Mumbai-based Marathi newspaper Mahanagari Times and was allegedly targeted for his critical news reports on the refinery project, likely to come up at Barsu village.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:05 IST
Next Story

Cabinet reviews development plans of projects in Pune, Wardha districts

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close