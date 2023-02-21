11 contractors get BMC showcause notices for malpractice

THE BMC has issued showcause notices to 11 contractors for breaching clauses and financial malpractices while bidding for a tender floated by the civic body’s storm water department last month.

The tenders were floated for various drainage and flood mitigation works.

Civic sources said a total of five tenders were floated, which included the eastern and western suburbs, along with the island city. The project, with all five tenders combined, was estimated at Rs 80 crore.

The show-cause notice sent to contractors stated that for the aforementioned work, all 11 contractors submitted their bids in the first stage.

However, in the final stage of bidding, one contractor altered the tender condition in a way that the second lowest bidder became the lowest bidder.

Usually, BMC awards contracts to the lowest bidder considering the party fulfills all document requirements.

However, in the notice it has also been stated that all remaining contractors became unresponsive in the final stage of bidding, making only one contractor eligible for winning the project.

“It has been observed that all contractors followed a particular pattern in making a single bidder eligible for the contract. With only one eligible bidder the administration has no option but to award the work as per price quoted by him, which may be a loss making proposition for BMC, since we can’t evaluate competitive rates in the market,” said a senior official.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), confirmed the development, stating that the BMC may consider re-floating the tender.

In the show-cause notice sent to bidders, BMC has given a 15-day window to contractors, and if they don’t reply, civic officials said the next course of action will be taken, which may involve blacklisting them for two years or even penalising them.