Mumbai: 11 arrested for thrashing woman after molestation bid

Thane police on Saturday arrested 11 people for beating up a woman and her two male friends allegedly at the behest of an auto-rickshaw driver, who tried to molest the woman.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the woman was travelling alone in an auto-rickshaw in Kolsewadi. The auto-rickshaw driver tried to molest the woman passenger, who raised an alarm and called her two friends for help, an officer said.

As soon as the two men from Ulhasnagar reached the spot, the auto-rickshaw driver called up some local villagers, who thrashed the woman and her friends. They were beaten up with belts and other objects. The woman was also manhandled by some members of the mob, an officer said.

Later, when a video of the incident went viral, local Kolsewadi police registered an FIR and tracked down the auto-rickshaw driver, along with others, involved in the case.

The accused have been charged with Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Local BJP leaders alleged that the law and order situation in Thane district has deteriorated and women are no longer safe.