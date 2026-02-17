10th-pass treasurer drew Rs 85,000 salary; court finds prima facie role in Rs 225 cr cooperative ‘fraud’ case

The ED had in 2024 filed a case against Rodrigues, Gilbert Baptist who ran and controlled the entities, claiming funds collected from various depositors to the tune of Rs 225 crore were diverted for personal use.

OBSERVING THAT a Class X pass woman was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 85,000 without any apparent technical expertise, a special court has rejected the discharge plea of an accused in a Rs 225 crore multi-state cooperative credit society ‘fraud’ case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court said that Elcy Rodrigues had actively supported the main accused to generate and layer the proceeds of crime as the designated treasurer of the Malaika Multi-state Credit Cooperative Society and a shareholder in a linked company where the proceeds of crime taken from investors were diverted.

The ED had in 2024 filed a case against Rodrigues, Gilbert Baptist who ran and controlled the entities, claiming funds collected from various depositors to the tune of Rs 225 crore were diverted for personal use.