10,500 cu m of floating waste removed by trash booms: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that 10,500 cubic metres of floating waste have been removed from the rivers and nullahs of Mumbai by using trash booms.

In order to mitigate water pollution and remove floating waste and silt materials from the water surface of the nullahs and rivers in Mumbai, the BMC had deployed trash booms in eight spots in Mumbai, including the Mithi river, the Dahisar river, the Poisar river, Oshiwara river, Mogra nullah, and Gazdarband nullah. The objective of setting up the trash brooms was to not let silt remain on the surface of the water for a long period.

The trash booms were deployed in July this year on a Rs 45 crore contract. Now, the BMC plans to float a new tender by the end of the year to provide a three-year contract for maintenance and upkeep of rivers and drains in Mumbai, by using trash booms.