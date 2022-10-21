scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

10,500 cu m of floating waste removed by trash booms: BMC

The trash booms were deployed in July this year on a Rs 45 crore contract. Now, the BMC plans to float a new tender by the end of the year to provide a three-year contract for maintenance and upkeep of rivers and drains in Mumbai, by using trash booms.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, mumbai floating waste, Mithi river, Dahisar river, Poisar river, Oshiwara river, Mogra nullah, Gazdarband nullah, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe objective of setting up the trash brooms was to not let silt remain on the surface of the water for a long period.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that 10,500 cubic metres of floating waste have been removed from the rivers and nullahs of Mumbai by using trash booms.

In order to mitigate water pollution and remove floating waste and silt materials from the water surface of the nullahs and rivers in Mumbai, the BMC had deployed trash booms in eight spots in Mumbai, including the Mithi river, the Dahisar river, the Poisar river, Oshiwara river, Mogra nullah, and Gazdarband nullah. The objective of setting up the trash brooms was to not let silt remain on the surface of the water for a long period.

More from Mumbai

The trash booms were deployed in July this year on a Rs 45 crore contract. Now, the BMC plans to float a new tender by the end of the year to provide a three-year contract for maintenance and upkeep of rivers and drains in Mumbai, by using trash booms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:15:49 am
Next Story

Dengue patient dies in Prayagraj, kin allege mosambi juice injected instead of plasma; probe panel set up

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement