105 missing phones recovered from 8 states

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 16, 2022 12:21:13 am
April 16, 2022 12:21:13 am
A special team of crime branch from the Central Cyber Police Station at Worli recovered 105 missing mobile phones within a span of 45 days. The phones are worth Rs 15.50 lakh.
A team of four constables and an officer drew a list of missing phones from 2021. Technical evidence showed they were being used in UP, MP, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan and Pune, Kolhapur, Beed and Gondia in Maharashtra.
Police said they convinced the people using these phones to surrender them with the local police that couriered them.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-