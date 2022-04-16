105 missing phones recovered from 8 states

A special team of crime branch from the Central Cyber Police Station at Worli recovered 105 missing mobile phones within a span of 45 days. The phones are worth Rs 15.50 lakh.

A team of four constables and an officer drew a list of missing phones from 2021. Technical evidence showed they were being used in UP, MP, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan and Pune, Kolhapur, Beed and Gondia in Maharashtra.

Police said they convinced the people using these phones to surrender them with the local police that couriered them.