101.7 kg gold seized from 3 cities, DRI arrests 7 Sudanese, 3 others

TEN PERSONS including seven Sudanese nationals have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling gold into the country.

The group brought the precious metal to Patna in paste form via the Indo-Nepal border and transported it across the country. Officials said the arrested persons were intercepted at different locations in Patna, Pune and Mumbai, that led to the seizure of a total 101.7 kg of gold valued at Rs 51 crore.

According to DRI officials, the first interception took place late on Sunday, when three Sudanese nationals were boarding a train to Mumbai from Patna.

“Two of them were caught with gold paste weighing 37.126 kg carried in 40 packets, concealed ingeniously in specially made cavities in their sleeveless jackets,” said a DRI official. The third Sudanese national was responsible for coordinating the smuggling at the border and arranging the transport.

On the basis of information received from the arrested men, DRI officials in the second interception, caught two women, also Sudanese nationals, in Pune while they were

travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus on Monday. An officer said, “5.615 kg of smuggled gold was recovered in assorted forms from their hand bags.”

Simultaneously, two other Sudanese nationals travelling to Mumbai from Patna were also intercepted at Mumbai railway station on Monday.

“Gold paste weighing 38.76 kg in 40 packets was recovered from them which was concealed in a similar fashion,” said a DRI official.

During interrogation of the seven arrested Sudanese, DRI officials raided premises in Colaba and Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai, following which 20.2 kg smuggled gold was recovered in assorted forms.”

Along with gold, foreign currency to the tune of Rs 74 lakh, and Rs 63 lakh in Indian currency were also seized from these Mumbai premises that were being used for extraction and storage of smuggled gold,” said an officer.

The police also apprehended three persons identified as Saif Sayyed Khan, Shamsher Khan and Manish Jain.