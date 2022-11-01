1,000 skill centres to be set up in rural parts of state in next six months: Maharashtra minister

As many as 1,000 skill centres will be set up in rural parts of Maharashtra in the next six months, state’s minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Tuesday. He was speaking at the launch of academic programmes of newly formed Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) at Elphinstone Technical College.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as Chancellor of public universities in the state, launched the academic programmes and unveiled the logo. Nobel Laureate in Medicine Prof Richard Roberts, CEO of Maharashtra State Innovation Society Dr Ramaswamy N and Vice Chancellor of MSSU Dr Apoorva Palkar among others were present at the ceremony.

“The skill development movement has been centered in urban parts. With an idea to take it to rural parts of Maharashtra, 1,000 centres will be formed across state,” said Lodha. Appealing to established entrepreneurs to set up such centres, Lodha said, “As running businesses are aware of the skill sets required, they should come forward in setting up such centres to train youngsters. They will have the state government’s support in this.”

The first skill university by Maharashtra government will offer multiple innovative courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence and Innovations, and New Venture Management Technology among others.

“The dedicated building for this university will be ready by 2024 and courses will be offered in English, Marathi, and Hindi. The department is working toward providing jobs to five lakh youngsters in a year,” Lodha said.