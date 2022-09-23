100 news seats in GMC in Maharashtra for MBBS

The National Medical Council (NMC) has approved the Osmanabad government medical college. This will increase the Maharashtra’s government medical college MBBS intake by 100 seats. The NMC issued the Letter of Permission on Thursday.

The move, ahead of NEET UG admissions, has been welcomed by candidates and parents as it takes the total government medical college intake to 4,750 seats for 2022-23.

“Considering the dearth of seats in government medical colleges, this is a considerable relief. Of the 4,750 seats in GMC now in Maharashtra, 15 per cent will be for all-India quota admissions whereas remaining will be up for state quota admissions,” said Ruhi Kapoor, a parent. Even as a formal announcement to set up this government medical college was made in 2018, there was no progress until 2021 when final ten-acre land was allotted.