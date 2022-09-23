scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

100 news seats in GMC in Maharashtra for MBBS

The move, ahead of NEET UG admissions, has been welcomed by candidates and parents as it takes the total government medical college intake to 4,750 seats for 2022-23.

National Medical Council (NMC), National Medical Council, GMC, NEET UG, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News"Considering the dearth of seats in government medical colleges, this is a considerable relief. Of the 4,750 seats in GMC now in Maharashtra, 15 per cent will be for all-India quota admissions whereas remaining will be up for state quota admissions," said Ruhi Kapoor, a parent.

The National Medical Council (NMC) has approved the Osmanabad government medical college. This will increase the Maharashtra’s government medical college MBBS intake by 100 seats. The NMC issued the Letter of Permission on Thursday.

The move, ahead of NEET UG admissions, has been welcomed by candidates and parents as it takes the total government medical college intake to 4,750 seats for 2022-23.

More from Mumbai

“Considering the dearth of seats in government medical colleges, this is a considerable relief. Of the 4,750 seats in GMC now in Maharashtra, 15 per cent will be for all-India quota admissions whereas remaining will be up for state quota admissions,” said Ruhi Kapoor, a parent. Even as a formal announcement to set up this government medical college was made in 2018, there was no progress until 2021 when final ten-acre land was allotted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:50:18 am
Next Story

RMC to construct new sports complex at Rs 22 crore

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement