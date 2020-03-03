Mumbai:10-yr-old boy crushed under dumper; driver arrested

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am on Sunday. The father-son duo, Jevar (35) and Manish Maake Gauda (10), had gone to Kurla to get a parcel from their relative’s residence. (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am on Sunday. The father-son duo, Jevar (35) and Manish Maake Gauda (10), had gone to Kurla to get a parcel from their relative’s residence. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old dumper driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a 10-year-old boy in Antop Hill. The boy was riding pillion behind his father, who was trying to overtake the dumper and lost control of the bike, police said. They added that the child was crushed under the rear tyre of the dumper.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am on Sunday. The father-son duo, Jevar (35) and Manish Maake Gauda (10), had gone to Kurla to get a parcel from their relative’s residence.

“Jevar’s relative had got a parcel for his family from their native place. So they went to collect it and while they were returning home, they were carrying two gunny bags on their bike. Jevar kept one bag on the petrol tank while the son was holding the second one,” an officer said.

Police said Jevar tried overtaking the dumper near Mahuli Lunch Home, when the bag on the petrol tank tipped over to one side due to which he lost control and the two fell. Manish was crushed by rear tyre of the dumper and was rushed to Sion hospital but declared dead on arrival, they added.

Police also said the dumper driver had fled the scene and they seized the vehicle as well. The investigating team obtained the vehicle’s registration number with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the scene, following which the driver was identified as Subhash Raka Sarkate.

“He was booked under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving and was produced before the court on Monday and released on bail,” an officer said.

