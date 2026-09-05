10 years, a murder conviction, but no death certificate – until now

More than 10 years after assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre went missing, and over a year after a court convicted the man who murdered her, her family has finally received her death certificate. The Panvel Municipal Corporation issued the certificate on Friday, following repeated appeals by her husband Raju Gore and an order by an Executive Magistrate.

The certificate records Ashwini’s death based on the magistrate’s July 31 order. Her body has never been recovered.

Ashwini, then an assistant inspector with the Navi Mumbai Police, was last seen outside Kharghar railway station on April 11, 2016. Former police inspector Abhay Kurundkar was convicted of her murder by a Panvel sessions court on April 21, 2025, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Two other accused were sentenced to seven years. An appeal against the conviction is pending before the Bombay High Court.