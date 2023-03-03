10 purchase centres for onions have come up, Fadnavis tells Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed the state Assembly that the government has set up 10 purchase centres for onions, through three farmer producer organisations (FPO) working under National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed).

So far, the government has purchased 18,734 quintal of onion, he added.

Fadnavis was responding to suggestions from NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal, who alleged that Nafed is purchasing onions from companies and businesses, and farmers are not benefiting.

Bhujbal said, “These companies purchase onion from farmers at prices as low as Re 1, but in cities, it is being sold at Rs 25 per kg. The farmers are not benefitting.”

Fadnavis said, “Nafed does not purchase from companies. It gives rights of purchase to the FPOs and on behalf of Nafed, the FPOs make the purchase. The FPOs purchase it from the market itself.”

Maintaining that 10 purchase centres have been set up through three FPOs, he added, “I will take Bhujbal’s suggestions into consideration. In case these centres are not located in APMCs, we will make sure they are located within markets as well, so that farmers get direct benefit.”