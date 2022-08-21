10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case: Govt to HC

The state government on Saturday informed the Bombay High Court that a team comprising 10 officers from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and three officers from the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has been formed to investigate the murder of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in 2015.
The court had earlier this month allowed a plea filed by Pansare’s kin seeking a transfer of the probe from the Special Investigation Team of the CID.
Senior Advocate Ashok Mundargi informed the court that its previous order has been complied with and a team has been constituted, which will be supervised by the Additional Director General of Police, ATS chief Vineet Agarwal. The division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh sought a progress report.
An intervention application has also been filed by three accused, Virendrasinh Tawade, Sharad Kalaskar and Vikram Bhave. The court will hear it next month.
Pansare was shot near his house in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015 and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.
