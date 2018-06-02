10 of family killed in car-truck collision on Yavatmal-Nanded road

The mangled car and truck at Kosdani ghat in Yavatmal district on Friday. (Express photo) The mangled car and truck at Kosdani ghat in Yavatmal district on Friday. (Express photo)

Ten members of a family died when their car collided with a truck at Kosdani ghat in Yavatmal district early Friday. The accident took place on the Yavatmal-Nanded road.

“The family was on way to Nanded in three vehicles after attending a wedding at Nagpur on Thursday. Around 4 am, one of the three cars collided head on with a truck carrying papaya from Latur. While eight persons were killed on the spot, one died on way to Yavatmal and another in the hospital,” said Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar.

In all, the car was carrying 12 people. Two persons — admitted at a Nagpur and Yavatmal hospitals — are stated to be in critical condition, said police.

While three each of the deceased belonged to Haryana and Nagpur, two each were from Bihar and New Delhi. The police are yet to identify them. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who escaped from the spot, said police.

