10 Nepali nationals held for illegally issuing Aadhaar

Mumbai police’s crime branch arrested 10 Nepali nationals for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar cards using forged documents. Last week, two persons, who were part of a company that was contracted by a large public sector bank to issue Aadhaar cards, were arrested.

The duo, Vinod Chavan and Umesh Chaudhary, forged documents for those who did not have the necessary papers to get Aadhaar cards. The duo used to produce forged documents and charged anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 to obtain Aadhaar cards.

“We found 10 Nepali nationals with passports who used to procure Aadhaar cards illegally. They were placed under arrest,” said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan (crime branch).

Several banks and post offices have been allowed to issue Aadhaar cards by the UIDAI. In some cases, banks outsource the work through other companies. In this case, Chavan and Chaudhary were employees of FIA Technology Services Pvt Ltd.

The police are investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the bank that led to the duo to issue Aadhaar cards using forged documents.