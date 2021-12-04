10 months into Covid immunisation drive, Maharashtra acting chief secy takes first dose

Ten months after the mass immunisation programme against Covid-19 began in the state, Acting Chief Secretary Debashis Chakraborty took his first dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

Chakraborty took a shot of Covaxin at the government-run JJ Hospital. Sources at the hospital said that after the matter became public, the bureaucrat held senior doctors at the hospital responsible for ‘leaking’ his personal details.

The Indian Express tried contacting Chakraborty, but he could not be reached.

The incident comes at a time when only 45 per cent of the state’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Districts across Maharashtra have sought the help of local priests, hakims and political leaders to motivate people to get vaccinated. Districts like Aurangabad, Hingoli and Ahmednagar among others have even imposed coercive measures, including issuing orders to stop supply of ration to unvaccinated individuals, threatening non-payment of salaries to government employees and prohibiting petrol pumps from selling fuel to such people.

With the Winter Session of the Assembly scheduled to be held towards the end of the month, Chakraborty’s vaccination status holds importance. In the wake of the Omicron variant, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab has directed that only fully vaccinated persons with RT-PCR negative reports will be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

Besides, as per the rules, most bureaucrats have to be fully vaccinated to enter the Mantralaya.