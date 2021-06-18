Maharashtra: 10 injured in fire at cracker factory in Dahanu taluka

According to the district administration, the incident took place around 10:30 am when a sudden blast occurred in the factory.

A blaze broke out at a firecracker factory in Dahanu taluka’s Dehne village of Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, injuring at least 10 people.

According to the district administration, the incident took place around 10.30 am when an explosion occurred inside the factory. Many of the workers who were inside managed to escape but some sustained injuries.

The blaze was doused after three hours of fire-fighting, in which three fire engines were pressed into service. The factory has been operational for last 20 years.

“The workers were carrying out some welding work inside the factory. A few locals residents and other workers had warned them against it, as highly inflammable explosives were kept in the factory. However, they did not listen,” CPI(M) MLA from Dahanu, Vinod Nikole, said.

“So far, 10 people have been injured,” he added.