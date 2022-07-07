10 held for killing animals, sample from seized 3,000 kg meat sent for test

The Deonar police on Thursday arrested 10 persons, including the driver of a truck, for allegedly killing animals illegally and transporting their carcasses to the city from Malegaon. The police seized 3,000 kg meat worth Rs 6 lakh and have sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory to find out the animal it belongs to. Additional sections could be applied if it is ascertained that the meat belongs to a cow, police said.

An officer said acting on a tip-off on Wednesday night around 9pm that a truck from Malegaon carrying meat was on its way to the Deonar area where it was to be delivered to one Sajid Qureshi. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested the driver along with nine other occupants of the vehicle.

An officer said they arrested the ten accused under sections of the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act, Motor Vehicles Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Proper procedure for procuring and transporting meat was not followed because of which an FIR was registered,” the officer added.

He said further action in the case will be determined once the FSL sends its report.