10 from Maharashtra honoured

TEN PERSONS from Maharashtra were awarded Padma national awards as part of the Republic Day honours list, announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. In all, 128 Padma awards were conferred, including four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris.

While noted classical singer Prabha Atre was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan was awarded to Natarajan Chandrashekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII).

Among those who were awarded the Padma Shri were Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, well-known for his work on scorpion and snake bite poisoning. Singer Sulochana Chavan, who is well-known for her contribution to the art genre of Lavani singing, has also been conferred the Padma Shri. The other awardees who have received the Padma Shri are Dr Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre, who has been working in the field of leprosy treatment. Singer Sonu Nigam has been awarded for his work in the field of art. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi, Director of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), has been awarded for his work in the field of renewable energy research and rural and sustainable development.

Dr Bhim Sen Singhal, Director of Neurology at Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, has been awarded for his work in the field of medicine. Noted ayurvedic practitioner Dr Balaji Tambe, who passed away last August, has been awarded the Padma Shri posthumously for his work in medicine.