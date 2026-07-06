In less than two weeks, Mumbai has received nearly 60 per cent of its annual rainfall. Neighbourhoods have been flooded, and normal life has come to a standstill. To add to the woes, 10 lives have been lost in tree falls and a chawl collapse incident, prompting government authorities to appeal to residents not to step out unless necessary. But the weather forecast for the Maximum City and its suburbs indicates that Mumbai’s monsoon mayhem is far from over.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next couple of days. The weather department has issued a red alert for eight areas in Maharashtra for today. These include Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and the ghats of Nashik, Pune and Satara. For Raigad, Palghar and the ghats of Pune, the red alert is for two days. The weather department has also flagged the possibility of flash floods in several areas.
A red alert is the highest severity level of warnings issued by the weather department. It indicates that the predicted weather conditions pose a significant risk to life, property, and essential services.
A waterlogged road in Palghar’s Virar West after heavy rain. Express photo by Akash Patil
A ‘stay indoors’ appeal
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state is likely to witness intense rainfall till July 8 and has described the situation as “unprecedented”. Speaking after a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre, Fadnavis said, “This is high-intensity rainfall, nearly three times the average. The administration is fully geared up and working round the clock to restore normalcy.”
He said Palghar has emerged as one of the worst-affected districts, experiencing severe waterlogging and suspension of train services. “The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway is witnessing waterlogging because of ongoing work. Rescue operations are underway and another high tide is expected around 4.30 pm, which could worsen the situation,” he said.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been impacted after nearly 100 tonnes of debris came crashing down. About 70 tonnes have been removed so far. “At present, three lanes towards Pune and one lane towards Mumbai are operational. Restoration work is progressing rapidly,” the Chief Minister said. Appealing for caution, the Chief Minister urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. “Today is a critical day. There are warnings of strong winds and torrential rain in parts of the state, particularly after the afternoon. Citizens should exercise utmost caution, avoid travel and refrain from stepping out unless absolutely necessary,” he said.
Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ was disrupted after a landslide. Express photo by Narendra Vaskar
Deaths and destruction
Rain-related incidents have already claimed 10 lives in Mumbai. Behind the death count are several tree-fall incidents that crushed vehicles and claimed lives. The collapse of a makeshift chawl in Mankhurd last night left six people, including five children, dead.
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Earlier on Sunday, a 63-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him in Kurla. An 18-year-old boy died after a tree branch fell on him in Aarey on Saturday night. Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy died after a tree crushed a school bus in Chembur on June 30, and a 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka on July 2.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
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