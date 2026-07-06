10 dead, red alert, ‘stay home’ appeal: Mumbai monsoon woes far from over

An uprooted tree near Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal hotel. Tree fall incidents in Mumbai have claimed several lives in the past few days. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

In less than two weeks, Mumbai has received nearly 60 per cent of its annual rainfall. Neighbourhoods have been flooded, and normal life has come to a standstill. To add to the woes, 10 lives have been lost in tree falls and a chawl collapse incident, prompting government authorities to appeal to residents not to step out unless necessary. But the weather forecast for the Maximum City and its suburbs indicates that Mumbai’s monsoon mayhem is far from over.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next couple of days. The weather department has issued a red alert for eight areas in Maharashtra for today. These include Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and the ghats of Nashik, Pune and Satara. For Raigad, Palghar and the ghats of Pune, the red alert is for two days. The weather department has also flagged the possibility of flash floods in several areas.