10 days, 20,000 participants: How the Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan protest was brought together

It took 10 days for 14 activists to bring together one of the largest protests Mumbai has witnessed in the last few years. But when they started, they did not anticipate a crowd of 20,000 to turn up on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan.

Activist Feroze Mithiborwala remembers calling activist and politician Yogendra Yadav in New Delhi to plan a possible nationwide protest against what was then the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In Mumbai, he called a few activists for a coordination meeting.

About 40 turned up, and they discussed the need to rope in political parties opposed to the Act to bring collective pressure. A core committee was formed with members including Mithiborwala, Varsha Vidya Vilas, Salim Alware, MA Khalid, Javed Anand, Dolphy D’souza, Nuruddin Naik, Yusuf Parmar, Fahad Ahmed, Jyoti Badekar, Wazir Qadri, Yashodhan Paranjpe, Mayank Saxena and Rajashree.

They divided themselves into teams — some tasked with visiting political parties, some to coordinate with police and few to reach out to other organisations. It was a tricky situation, some committee members said, to risk the protest being hijacked by political parties. In meetings with Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat, NCP’s Nawab Malik and Samajwadi Party leaders, a clear agenda was conveyed that the protest would only be opposed to Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The committee also met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to push the Maharashtra government to follow the footsteps of West Bengal, Kerela and Odisha in rejecting the citizenship law.

“We knew we didn’t want to be limited to Azad Maidan. So we decided to protest at Girgaum Chowpatty,” Mithiborwala said. But a 2018 Bombay High Court order banned rallies and public functions at the beach for 13 years in a bid to protect it. Thus, in a meeting of political leaders and social activists with Commissioner Sanjay Barve, August Kranti Maidan was finalised as the venue. It was also here the Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement on August 8, 1942.

A series of posts were put up on social media to attract participants. Instructions on how to make placards were shared, lyrics of songs that would be sung during the protest were shared and every social media post urged for non-violent protests. The trigger for many to join the protest was the police action against Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 15.

“The student committees were simmering till then. They blew up after the Jamia incident,” said activist Dolphy D’souza, adding, “They were already frustrated and this time they decided to come out in large numbers.”

Social media was a key tool to spread the message, the committee believes. While 10,000 people were estimated to join, over 20,000 turned up. The core committee is hoping more such protests can be organised in the coming days to mobilise people.

