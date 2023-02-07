scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
10 chronic spots to remain prone to water-logging this monsoon

A total of 386 chronic water-logging spots were identified in Mumbai, of which BMC tackled 306 spots.

As many as 36 other chronic water-logging spots are inside government or private properties, and need to be tackled in coordination with the concerned agency or private persons.
Ten chronic water-logging spots in public spaces in Mumbai will continue to be prone to water-logging during monsoon this year, according to the 2023-24 budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was presented on Saturday.

A total of 386 chronic monsoon water-logging spots were identified in Mumbai, of which BMC tackled 306 spots, and 34 others will be tackled before this year’s monsoon, according to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal’s budget speech. As many as 36 other chronic water-logging spots are inside government or private properties, and need to be tackled in coordination with the concerned agency or private persons.

This leaves 10 spots that will remain an issue for Mumbai residents this monsoon. The BMC, in its budget, committed to tackling six of these spots after the monsoon this year, likely bringing relief to Mumbai residents before next year’s monsoon. However, work on four others is still in planning and concept stage, as per the civic budget. To prevent water-logging due to accumulation of floating garbage in open storm water drains, the BMC had undertaken installation of back rake screens at Irla and Love Grove nullahs, and work on the same was completed in 2022.

In nine locations, BMC also installed trash booms last year attached with a pontoon mounted conveyor system, which is designed to collect, remove and dispose of floating material from storm water drains and rivers. In its budget, the BMC has proposed to construct a box drain of 3 metres by 2.5 metres along Anandrao Nair Road from the junction of Belasis Road up to Saat Rasta in Byculla, construction of a box drain at Link Road and South Avenue road in Bandra, augmentation of storm water drains at Malad subway, a chronic water-logging spot, and at NL complex in Dahisar, augmentation of storm water drain at R A Kidwai road from Sukkur Panchayat to Wadala pumping station in central Mumbai, and the work of widening of Jolly Board nalla from Jolly Board Road to JVLR.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 03:05 IST
