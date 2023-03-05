10 candidates booked for cheating during 1,600-m race, changing RFID chips

Ten candidates have been booked by the Powai police for allegedly trying to cheat during the physical tests of Mumbai Police’s recruitment process.

The 10 candidates allegedly exchanged the RFID chips attached to their legs to improve their scores, the police said. Police is using RFID chips to record the results of the candidates’ physical tests to rule out malpractice.

The 10 candidates took the physical tests at the Marol police ground on Wednesday and Friday, the police said. “During the recruitment drive on Wednesday, two aspirants Nikhil Virendra Yadav and Vikas Devidas Sardar, who were allotted chest numbers 1075 and 1078, participated in the 1,600-metre race,” an officer said. “Both finished with identical timings at 00:03:42:950, raising suspicion,” the officer added.

Accordingly, an inquiry was conducted and lap-wise timings of both candidates were recorded during which it came to light that the two had exchanged their RFID chips. “We usually take the timing that gives a candidate a higher score into consideration, but as there was a significant difference between the two chips attached on both legs, it was clear the chips had been exchanged following which an FIR was lodged,” the officer said.

Subsequently, eight other aspirants who participated in the 1,600-metre race on Friday evening were found to have indulged in similar malpractice. “The candidates did not cheat in the 100-metre race. However, when they were asked to gather under a tent before the 1,600-metre race, the candidates allegedly exchanged their chips to score more,” a senior police officer said.

Senior police inspector Budhan Sawant of Powai police station confirmed that an FIR has been registered but and said no arrests have been made so far.