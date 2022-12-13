10 applications received on Day 1 as Maharashtra Police brings third gender option in job forms for constables

A day after a third-gender option was introduced in the job application forms for the post of police constables and drivers, the Maharashtra police department has received applications from 10 aspirants from the transgender community.

The applicants include two petitioners who had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) seeking the third gender option in application forms for police constables, an official said.

On Monday, Director General (training and special units) Sanjay Kumar had issued an order stating that on the basis of the order issued by the Bombay High Court on December 9, a provision for third gender persons has been made in the application process for two days starting Tuesday.

The HC, in its order, had pulled up the state government for being in “deep slumber” for over seven years and not complying with Supreme Court directions recognising rights of the transgender community, including reservation in educational admissions and government jobs.

Speaking with the Indian Express, a senior IPS officer said, “For now, we are just accepting job applications from transgender persons police aspirants. As part of the recruitment process, the people applying under the third gender category will also have to submit a transgender certificate issued from the local district collector.”

The HC has directed the state government to frame recruitment rules for transgenders persons as per the Central Rules for Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) by February 28 next year. The process for hiring the personnel will be initiated only after a criteria for recruiting the transgender persons is prepared, the IPS officer said.

The officer further said that so far they have not received any order to keep posts reserved for the transgender community.

Advertisement

According to police officials, out of the 10 applications that the Maharashtra police has received, eight are for police constable rank while two others are for driver’s post.

“Two of the applicants are the petitioners who had approached the MAT seeking provision of third gender option in application forms for police constable (unarmed constables or driver posts),” said a police officer.

Four aspirants from the community are from Mumbai while one each is from Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik (rural), Satara and Washim.

Advertisement

The state police force, which is looking to fill 18,331 posts, is conducting the recruitment process for 2020 and 2021. At present, the vacancy for the post of police constable, police driver constable and armed force in the SRPF are being filled.

Elaborating further on the applications that the Maharashtra police has received so far, DG Kumar said, “Till Tuesday, we have received around 15 lakh job applications from aspirants across the state. Of these, 10,09,234 have applied for the post of police constable and 1,83,621 for driver. As many as 3,27,617 aspirants have applied for a job in State Reserve Police Force.”