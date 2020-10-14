10 AC trips among WR’s 194 additional local train services

At present, WR runs 506 local train services between Churchgate to Dahanu. With the addition of 194 services, it will operate 700 services per day.

In a move that will reduce crowding in local trains, the Western Railway (WR) will daily operate 194 additional services from Thursday to ferry those working in the essential sectors. It will also restart operations of its air-conditioned local trains with 10 services, which are a part of the new services.

The move follows two instances of overcrowding in local trains, where commuters could be seen jostling for space. In one video that went viral on social media, passengers at Borivali station were seen pushing each other, violating social distancing norms, to get inside the train compartment.

A WR official said that initially, 10 services of AC local will be run per day and depending on the response, the number of services will be increased gradually. Of the 10 AC services, eight will cater to passengers on fast corridor and two will run on the slow corridor.

WR had shut down its local train services in Mumbai on March 22 following the lockdown. It restarted operations on June 15 only for essential workers.

