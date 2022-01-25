scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
One more resident dies, toll in Sachinam Building fire rises to seven

🔴 The deceased, Manish Singh, was on ventilator support since his admission on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: January 25, 2022 2:35:37 am
The building on Saturday morning.

THE DEATH toll in Saturday’s fire at the 20-storey Sachinam Building increased to seven with the death of a 28-year-old resident on Monday morning at BYL Nair hospital.

The deceased, Manish Singh, was on ventilator support since his admission on Saturday. He did not have any burn injuries but was hospitalised after excessive inhalation of smoke while trying to save elderly residents.

“He had helped many elderly residents in the building climb down the stairs. But as the blaze flared up, he hurriedly took the lift, which was filled with smoke,” said a doctor from the hospital. Singh’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The condition of two other residents, who are still undergoing treatment in ICU, is said to be stable.

