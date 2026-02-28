1 dead, 5 injured as labourers fall from fifth floor of under-construction building in Chembur

A labourer was killed and five others were injured after they fell from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday afternoon.

According to the preliminary information, the incident was reported at 12.05 pm at Building Number 36 in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar. The six labourers were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where one person was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ramallu, 55, and the injured as Gunadhar Rai, 22, Usrai, 30, Ramesh Rai, 25, Vijay, 35, and Sandip, 27.

A police officer said that there was no clarity on the reason behind the fall, and they are investigating the matter. “If we find that there has been any negligence in terms of safety mechanisms not being provided by the contractor, an offence will be registered against the persons concerned,” the officer added.