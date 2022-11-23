scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

1.74 lakh children in Maharashtra missed measles shots till September

Till September, nearly 1.74 lakh children under the age of five in Maharashtra had missed their scheduled vaccination against measles, according to data from the Health department.

Malegaon and Mumbai top the list of cities where the maximum number of children have missed doses of the anti-measles vaccine. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE RECENT measles outbreak in parts of Maharashtra has once again brought to the fore how the national immunisation programme was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malegaon and Mumbai top the list of cities where the maximum number of children have missed doses of the anti-measles vaccine.

Officials have also observed that districts with high cases of home births in rural areas have higher levels of vaccine hesitancy.

As of November 17, Maharashtra has reported 507 cases of measles, a figure five times higher than the entire tally of the previous year, when only 92 cases were reported. Other than Mumbai, which has turned into a hotspot of measles outbreak, Malegaon Municipal Corporation (51) and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (37) have reported the highest number of cases. The high number of cases can be attributed to the immunisation gap as measles can be prevented by getting a vaccine.

In Mumbai, till September this year, nearly 20,000 children missed their measles vaccine, as 9,549 missed the first dose and 10,345 missed the second dose. The number of measles cases in the city surged to 25 in September compared to the 10 cases recorded in the entirety of 2021.This was followed by Malegaon, where 10,386 and 6,968 children missed their first dose and second doses, respectively, till September. Under Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, 2,980 and 2,291 children missed their scheduled first and second dose of vaccines.

“The first outbreak in Bhiwandi and Malegaon started in June, when one and three outbreaks were reported in the two cities, respectively. Soon, the state organised 2,966 immunisation camps. As we ramped up vaccination, we could cover nearly 60% and 56% of the first and second dose vaccine target, respectively,” said an officer from the state Health department.

However, while holding the special camps, state officials realised that in most home births, the parents opt out of vaccination. “In districts like Nandurbar, Malegaon and Gadchiroli, which have high levels of home deliveries, the vaccine hesitancy is also high. With the help of ASHA workers, we are tracing those children who have missed their vaccination,” said an officer from the Health department.

