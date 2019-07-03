Mumbai rains: Cops bear the brunt too as rainwater enters police stations; photos, videos go viral online

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, several police stations had a tough time keeping the rain water out. Everything from the station house to the cabins of senior officers were filled with water, with photos and videos of the same being shared widely on social media.

Saki Naka police station

Advertising

Early Tuesday, a video went viral on social media after heavy waterlogging was witnessed in Saki Naka police station. The officials said that as a primary measure, they moved all the important documents, including FIRs, the station house dairy and the non-cognizable offence book. “All officers on patrolling duty were called back to the police station after water started entering the police station after 12 midnight. We shifted as many things as we could to the first floor but the officers who had left their cupboards locked with important documents and laptops inside, were soaked in water,” said an officer.

Nehru Nagar police station

The police station is located at a lower level compared to that of the surface of the road, so water from nearby areas get accumulated here, officers said. “Usually, during monsoon, we do not face waterlogging, but due to heavy rainfall, coupled with the nullah close to the police station overflowing, led to the police station being waterlogged this time, said an officer. “Most officers were out on the field, helping stranded people. A few were given duty at the station house to attend important calls. So, they had to sit on the tables and operate,” said Vilas Shinde, senior Inspector.

Kasturba Marg police station

Advertising

Water started entering the police station after 12.15 am. “Water kept entering till 4 am. All important documents and electronic goods that were on the floor, were removed,” said an officer. The officers sat on the tables throughout the night, In the morning, after additional staff started reporting to work, the policemen started throwing the water outside by filling bottles and buckets with the flood water.

Byculla police station

In the list of top 200 flooding spots identified by the BMC, Byculla police station escaped damages as a month ago, it had installed an extra drainage system inside the police station. Every year, the police station is completely waterlogged due to which the officials had to make use of a raised platform to enter the premises. “This new drainage system is directly connected to the main pipeline,” said an officer.

Vakola police station

One of the videos being shared on social media was that of Vakola police station, where water had accumulated and important documents were kept at a higher level. An officer said, “We face this every year. Since the police station is at a low lying spot, there is no way out.”