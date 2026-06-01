2 killed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway crash; Missing Link closed briefly

While complaints of long lines persisted until 9 am, traffic police officers said they had cleared the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (File Photo)

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a truck crashed into a container and a car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early Monday, causing a traffic jam on the stretch.

The Highway Traffic Police said the accident occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a container carrying rice and cooking oil and an Ertiga near the Khalapur Food Mall at around 5.30 am.

The police said the driver and helper of the truck died in the accident, and their identities are yet to be established.

While Lilabai Satse, a senior citizen who was driving the Ertiga, sustained senior injuries, Mahendra Pal, the driver of the container, is injured but not in a critical condition. Both were taken to the Khopoli Gramin Rugnalay and the MJM Hospital.