2 killed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway crash; Missing Link closed briefly

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Two people were killed and two others were injured after a truck crashed into a container and a car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early Monday, causing a traffic jam on the stretch.
The Highway Traffic Police said the accident occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a container carrying rice and cooking oil and an Ertiga near the Khalapur Food Mall at around 5.30 am.
The police said the driver and helper of the truck died in the accident, and their identities are yet to be established.
While Lilabai Satse, a senior citizen who was driving the Ertiga, sustained senior injuries, Mahendra Pal, the driver of the container, is injured but not in a critical condition. Both were taken to the Khopoli Gramin Rugnalay and the MJM Hospital.
After the accident, the traffic police shut off the Mumbai-bound section of the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
“Clearing up was done in an hour with hydrants along with the IRB, which manages and collects the toll on the expressway,” said a highway traffic police officer.
Traffic was directed onto the Ghat section of the Expressway and through the old Mumbai Pune Highway.
A few lanes of the Missing Link were opened by 7 am, with three of four lanes currently operational for traffic. While complaints of long lines persisted until 9 am, traffic police officers said they had cleared the expressway.
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