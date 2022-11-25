Mumbai News Live Updates: Terrorism threatens humanity, says S Jaishankar on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Mumbai Live News Today November 26: Observing the 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said that terrorism threatens humanity. “Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world,” he tweeted. On this day in 2008, armed militants attacked multiple locations in Mumbai. At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the attacks.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the martyrs’ memorial and paid floral tributes to the officials who lost their lives to the terror attack on this day 14 years ago. Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were also present.
The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Friday directed authorities to form a task force to suggest methods and control the spread of measles. The state government plans to rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination. “A district wise task force will be formed to ensure that the outbreak of the disease is under control,” said minister Tanaji Sawant.
NCP MP Supriya Sule pays tribute at the Tukaram Omble memorial in Mumbai on the 14th anniversary of Mumbai Terror attack.
Marking the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, President Droupadi Murmu Saturday paid homage to the people who lost their lives to terrorism in 2008.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, remembering the victims, said on Twitter, "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.
In a video released by the minister, he remembered the 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from other countries who lost their lives. “When it comes to terrorism India will never comprise,” he stated.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago. They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago.
They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.
Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.
On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.
The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
The attack had begun on 26 November and lasted until 29 November. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.
Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. PTI
The US Embassy India observed the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis lay wreaths and pay tribute at the Police Memorial.
Naor Gilon, the ambassador of Israel to India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan on Saturday visited the Chabad house and remembered all the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar releases video marking 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra remembered the officials who lost their lives to the terror attack and tweeted: No, I will never forget. But it’s not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It’s these Heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that the issue of Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute has been raked up to divert people's attention from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's “insult” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Last week, Koshyari had said during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days”. His statement had drawn flak from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.
Raut said that earlier Koshyari had insulted Marathi-speaking people with his comment that Mumbai will not remain the country's financial capital if Gujaratis and Marwaris left the city. ''At that time, to divert attention from this insult, I was arrested," said Raut, who was booked in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The Sena leader was granted bail earlier this month after spending 100 days in jail. (PTI)
As on March 2020, 60,094.33 hectares of forest area in Maharashtra was encroached upon, according to data of the Maharashtra Forest department, Government of Maharashtra. This encroached forest area constitutes roughly 0.9 per cent of the total forested area in Maharashtra, which in 2020 was 61951.76 Sq. km, according to the department’s annual administration report 2019-20.
The issue of encroachments on forest land had recently gathered steam with the Maharashtra government removing such structures around the tomb of Afzal Khan at Pratapgad on November 10. The state government has been coming down on forest encroachment with a heavy hand, a senior forest official (conservation) told the Indian Express. Read more
Maharashtra Public Health Department minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday directed authorities to form a task force to suggest methods and control the spread of measles in the state.
The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles. With 13 deaths over the last month and a sharp spike in cases, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are staring at a measles outbreak.
“Health machinery should be updated with the means to control the spread of measles in the state. A district wise task force will be formed to ensure that the outbreak of the disease is under control,” said Sawant after holding a meeting with officials from the state’s public health department via video conference. Read more
Water supply in Andheri east and west will be affected for 24 hours between November 29 (Tuesday) and 30 (Wednesday). Besides Andheri, water supply will also be affected in other parts of western suburbs, including Bandra, Jogeshwari and Goregaon and Dadar, Mahim and Matunga areas in Central Mumbai, a notification by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said.
Civic officials cited repair works in the pipeline that supplies water from the Powai reservoir as the reason behind the water supply being affected.
"The work of repairing a leakage in the Powai High Level Reservoir will be taken up. Also, with this another inlet of the Veravalli reservoir will be realigned. The work will start from 8.30 am on November 29 and will finish on 8.30 am the next day. During this period, there will be no water supply and citizens are requested to use water cautiously," BMC officials said.
The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday ridiculed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer and said superstition would not help him as his future lay in the hands of his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
Shinde's rebellion in June had brought down the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and he was sworn in as chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a far higher number of legislators than his faction.
As per reports, Shinde went to meet an astrologer to learn about his future but the fact is his future seems to lie in the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto. "This is visible in their behaviour in the past few months since their government was formed. It is evident who is calling the shots," Crasto said. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday condemned the alleged incidents of painting of Karnataka buses with pro-Maharashtra slogans and appealed to the Eknath Shinde government to take immediate steps to put a stop to this.
Bommai also said such incidents will create a division among the states and ence Maharashtra should act swiftly. Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as "Jai Maharashtra'' in black ink and raised slogans against Bommai.
The alleged incidents come amidst a war of words between leaders of the two states over the inter-state boundary dispute over Belagavi. "Our India is a union of states. Every state has got its own rights. These states were formed under the State Reorganisation Act. The law is very clear and it is the duty of the respective government to maintain peace, law and order and see that there is peace and tranquility between the states," Bommai told reporters. (PTI)
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city took action against 1,653 traffic violators and collected more than Rs 10 lakh in fines during a combing operation, an official said on Friday.
An "all out” combing operation was conducted in the entire Thane police commissionerate on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. At least 1,653 persons were penalised for traffic violations and Rs 10.07 lakh was collected fines, he added.
As many as 91 cases of drunk driving were detected during the operation, while action was taken against 1,340 persons for different violations, a release said. A total of 141 traffic policemen participated in the operation. Besides this, in the five zones, the drive was conducted separately, in which 285 police officials took part, it said. At least 177 offences were registered and 184 persons arrested by the police, the release said. (PTI)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a two-lane road bridge that will go over the Central Railway tracks near Bhandup station to decongest Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in the eastern suburbs.
The bridge will connect Ganesh Mandir on Veer Savarkar Road in Bhandup East with GKW Colony on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhandup West.
The area sees heavy congestion during peak hours as it has high-footfall landmarks such as the V K Krishna Menon College, Ramanand Arya DAV College, IES Secondary School and many residential colonies on the eastern side, and St Xavier’s High School and Junior College, and Naval Hospital on the western side. Read more
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Friday attended the pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Fadnavis shared a tweet summarising key developments in the meeting.
Later speaking to reporters in Delhi, Fadnavis said, " I brought to the Centre's notice that at present financial institutions don't come forward for loans for land acquisition. Therefore, GoI should provide some scheme to facilitate loans for big infra projects and land acquisition."
Another request raised by the minister at the meeting was that the NDRF should incorporate some changes keeping pace with climatic changes. For example 65 mm and above rainfall was considered as a criteria for compensation. But over the years, rains occur continuously for a long time or the rainfall intensity is high in a short time span. In any case, the farmers are adversely affected. So, the changing climate patterns should be considered and farmers' concerns addressed by the NDRF.
Backing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid a row on his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis Friday said Koshyari's words might have been 'misconstrued' by the people.
'I know the governor. He is probably the only Governor who after coming here has learned Marathi. He has immense love for Marathi. A lot of times it so happens that he is saying something and it gets misconstrued by people. He is someone who genuinely loves Marathi People,' Amruta said.
Koshyari has been facing flak from the opposition in Maharashtra by labelling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and instead calling Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the bail granted to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Teltumbde.
The high court on November 18 had granted bail to Teltumbde, noting that prima facie the only case made out against him relates to alleged association with a terror group and support given to it, for which the maximum punishment is 10 years in jail. (PTI)
Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday has invited sharp criticism from its estranged ally BJP.
Reacting to the meeting, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said: “Has Aaditya gone to take lessons on embezzlement of funds? RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been imprisoned and subjected to trial in the fodder scam. When Aaditya goes to meet Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, it makes one wonder what he is going to imbibe.” Shelar was addressing the BJP’s 14th meeting as part of the Jagar Mumbaicha campaign at Prabhadevi in Mahim Assembly constituency on Thursday night. Read more