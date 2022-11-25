Mumbai News Live Updates: Terrorism threatens humanity, says S Jaishankar on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

The decades-old Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute that has turned into a battle of nerves between the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both of the BJP, is unlikely to be resolved soon. No wonder then, that the BJP government at the Centre has refrained from taking any position, leaving the leaders of two neighbouring states to address the problem within the legal framework in the Supreme Court. The bone of contention between the neighbouring states is rooted in their carving out along linguistic lines via the State Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday came out in support of the state’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who has come under fire over his recent comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji. Amruta told reporters in Mumbai on Friday that Koshyari “talks about things and they get misunderstood”, before adding, “But he wants what is good for Marathi people. He is a Marathi manoos at heart.”

In other news, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the bail granted to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Teltumbde.

After the Bombay High Court (HC) on November 21 said that there has to be designated parking spaces in Mumbai amid an increase in the number of vehicles, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has finished framing the nine-step comprehensive parking management of The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), and is set to legally incorporate the authority in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

At present the civic body has no legal authority to impose fines for illegal parking. However, the provisions in the drafted MPA will empower it to act against the menace. The BMC floated an idea to form the MPA, an exclusive body to monitor the entire parking infrastructure in Mumbai through a centralised digital system.

The newly-launched water taxi Nayan XI in Mumbai will begin weekend-only services between Belapur and Mandwa starting Saturday, November 26.