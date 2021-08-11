Mumbai mayor writes to PM Modi requesting merger of 865 Karnataka villages with Maharashtra

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to merge 865 border villages, presently part of Karnataka, with Maharashtra. Pednekar said that these villages were made part of Karnataka in 1956 when state boundaries were finalised based on languages but a majority of them still speaks Marathi.

“There are about 40 lakh people in these villages whose mother tongue is Marathi and they want to be part of Maharashtra. Also, these people are forced to follow other cultures and languages. These people are facing injustice and they have been fighting against the state (Karnataka) since last 65 years. On the occasion of August 9 (Revolution Day) I am requesting you to include these 40 lakh people in Maharashtra, “Pednekar said in her letter to Modi on August 9.

For decades, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been at loggerheads over border issues at Belgaum which is part of Karnataka. Maharashtra is demanding Belgaum be made part of the state citing that it has mainly Marathi-speaking people. But Karnataka has been opposing the demand.