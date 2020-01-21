Follow Us:
Mumbai: Four men held for allegedly raping woman near Kurla railway station

The woman was walking from Kurla station to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board the train when she stopped to answer nature's call near a slum, according to the police.

Mumbai | Updated: January 21, 2020 3:21:44 pm
minor rape case, minor boy sexually abuse in Bharuch, indian vadodara news, bharuch news, gujarat news, Indian express news Two men forcibly dragged her in the mangroves nearby and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old woman was gangraped and robbed by four persons near Kurla railway station in suburban Mumbai Monday night. The woman deboarded at Kurla railway station around 11 pm last night and had to catch another train to Madhya Pradesh, the Mumbai Police said.

The woman was walking from Kurla station to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board the train when she stopped to urinate near a slum, according to the police. Two men, who have been identified, forcibly dragged her in the mangroves nearby and allegedly raped her. Two other suspects riding on their motorcycle too allegedly joined in and raped the 25-year-old, the police said.

The woman later called the police control room and was taken to a hospital nearby.

All accused were produced before a court and sent to police custody. The accused had also taken Rs 3,000 belonging to the woman and snatched her mangalsutra.

