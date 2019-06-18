Mumbai: Civil work on 2 Metro lines to end by November

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday began laying tracks on the elevated corridor of Metro line 7 that will connect Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E). An MMRDA official said that civil work on two Metro lines 7 and 2A (DN Nagar to Dahisar) would be completed by November this year. As per the information provided by MMRDA, the tracks were laid in the early hours of Sunday near National Park station.

Advertising

“Head Hardened HH1080 grade rails imported from Japan were transported from Wadala yard using 70-ft trailer to the site. Thereafter, using 50-ton mobile crane, the rail bundles (each consisting three rails) were lifted and unloaded on the viaduct. The Metro team was able to accomplish the task within the stipulated time,” a senior official from MMRDA said.

The unloading of rails for this stretch of the viaduct will continue for another four-five days. After being placed on the viaduct, the rails will be welded into place. The rest of tracks have also arrived at Wadala and are waiting to be transported to their respective places on Metro Line 7.

MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev told The Indian Express that before November of this year civil work on Metro-7 and Metro-2A will be completed.

A senior official from MMRDA said that civil work on both the lines is going at a good pace and almost 80 per cent has been completed. He said trials on both lines may begin by January 2020.