Mumbai: At 17.6° Celsius, ‘winter-like’ morning in city

The trend will continue till tomorrow…" said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai and its suburbs dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, bringing temporary relief from the heat. The minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“Mumbai experienced winter-like morning on Friday…in the suburbs, the minimum temperature was 15-16 degrees Celsius. The trend will continue till tomorrow…” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

