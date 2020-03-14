Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Must Read

Mumbai: At 17.6° Celsius, ‘winter-like’ morning in city

The minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai | Published: March 14, 2020 2:18:31 am
mumbai, mumbai weather, mumbai temperature, mumbai temperature drop, mumbai news, indian express The trend will continue till tomorrow…” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD. (File)

The minimum temperature in Mumbai and its suburbs dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, bringing temporary relief from the heat. The minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“Mumbai experienced winter-like morning on Friday…in the suburbs, the minimum temperature was 15-16 degrees Celsius. The trend will continue till tomorrow…” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement