Ms International World 2021, Akshata Prabhu, starts The International Glamour Project

International World 2021, Akshata Prabhu has started The International Glamour Project – an organisation that guides and trains women in fashion and pageantry.

“Only metropolitans and Tier1 cities have awareness about The world of fashion and pageantry, but it has been elusive to the interiors of India. So it is the responsibility of every queen to spread awareness about pageantry. Pageantry is not just about winning the crown for yourself; it also comes with responsibility; it is like a baton which has to be carried forward and passed on to the next deserving queen. Hence I have decided to work in this field to create more awareness,” says Akshata.

Akshata Prabhu was crowned Ms International World in September 2021. Akshata competed with contestants from 42 other countries. The pageant finale was held in Florida, USA, under covid protocols. “The year 2021-2022 has been an amazing one. It changed my life. The Crown of Ms International World has come to India for the first time. !” exclaims the Ms International World 2021. “It has already been one year, and still, the feeling is fresh and surreal. It took me a long time to soak it all in. It is a team effort. Let us be clear about it. My mentors were excellent, and my husband, Swaroop Puranik, has always supported me in my endeavours. He also looks after my organisation. Without this support system, it would have been impossible, “ adds the 37-year Model turned Mentor.

She was the 1st runner-up Mrs India pageant in 2019 and was also a supermodel and brand ambassador in the 2000s and had modelled for famous brands such as LIC, Canara Bank, Mahananda dairy etc. and Has also played a role in the movies like Time Pass in 2005 and Pathavani in 2007 and was a lead model of the superhit song -Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Peela De. “I took a break from fashion and modelling and pursued medicine as a career, but my first love has always been the world of fashion and pageantry. Fashion and pageantry are wrongly perceived as a field associated with external beauty, but on the contrary, it is about self-development and self-improvement,” She concludes.