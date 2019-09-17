Madhya Pradesh govt agrees to sale of chicken and milk at separate shops

Days after the Opposition BJP raised objections on selling chicken and cow milk under one roof, the Madhya Pradesh government Tuesday agreed to sell the products from separate parlours.

“Since some people have objected to it, we will sell the chicken and cow milk from separate parlours,” Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said.

Sources in the animal husbandry department told The Indian Express that distance will be maintained between the two parlours from where the two commodities are being sold now kiosk in Bhopal.

Formal orders have not been issued so far but it will be done soon, an officer said.

“Cow milk has special significance for followers of Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sanatan Dharma. The symbol of purity is offered to god and is used on several other occasions. I request you to stop the sale of chicken and cow milk from one place. I am sure before the start of Durga festival you will ensure that chicken and cow milk are sold from parlours located some distance from each other,” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had earlier said in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

To provide a market for Kadaknath, a protein-rich chicken breed reared by cooperatives of tribal women in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts, a parlour was opened in Bhopal a month ago by the Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation (MPLPDC). The corporation had been made the marketing agency for the project, which merges the objectives of departments of animal husbandry and cooperatives.