Motorcycle ride, kite-flying session and protest; Haryana celebrates Republic Day

Haryana celebrated Republic Day across the state Thursday with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar riding a motorcycle at Jagadhari after unfurling the national flag, Home-cum-Health Minister Anil Vij participating in a kite-flying session in Ambala and former sports minister Sandeep Singh facing a protest in his constituency Pehowa where he had gone to unfurl the tricolour.

At Pehowa, while Singh was unfurling the national flag, slogans led by Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Haryana youth wing leader Sonia Duhan rent the air. Singh is facing an FIR lodged by Chandigarh Police on a complaint of a woman coach who accused him of sexual harassment besides various other offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, videos of Khattar’s motorcycle ride went viral and clips of Vij flying a kite along with his supporters at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose park in Ambala appeared on social media platforms too.



‘Government of web portals’

Sending a strong message to the Opposition which criticized Khattar’s government by calling it a “government of portals”, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is often called the ‘government of portals’. I am proud of being called the ‘government of portals’. Through these portals we have introduced paperless and faceless governance in Haryana. During our tenure, we have launched more than 100 apps and portals that have ensured transparency in the distribution of benefits of schemes and services.”

He added, “Now every eligible person is getting their benefits, while the ineligible ones are being identified. It is only because of the portal system that today the benefits of the Shagun Yojna, old age pension, and scholarships of students are directly reaching the accounts of the beneficiaries in just one click. The subsidy to the farmers to buy fertilizers, seeds, machineries, crop compensation and money to purchase crops is also being directly transferred into the accounts of the farmers.”

He further said, “It is only because of these IT reforms that the farmers do not have to make rounds of the offices of the patwaris to get the fard (jamabandi) for their land. Now, they can get the same in just one click. Youth wishing to go abroad can also upload the necessary documents online while sitting at home and get their passports.”

Khattar was addressing a gathering at the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Jagadhari, Yamunanagar. He added, “In the last more than eight years, the Haryana government has worked to instil new hopes among the citizens by bringing radical changes in the system while working with a new vision of maximum governance and minimum government. We have focused on the upliftment and welfare of every individual, as a result of which, the graph of the Ease of Living and Happiness Index is continuously rising in the state.”

“I urge the citizens to ensure their participation in the welfare of the society and take a resolve — I will take only what I deserve, I should get what I am entitled to, and will not take any benefit that I am not entitled to,” Khattar urged citizens.

Khattar also highlighted the importance of his government’s flagship Parivar-Pehchan-Patra project and called it a “key document in delivering benefits of citizen-centric services at the beneficiary’s doorsteps”.

He further emphasised on the government’s zero-tolerance against corruption, upgradation of health infrastructure in the state and said the government aims to open a medical college and 200-bed hospitals in every district.

Khattar added the Haryana government aims to implement the National Education Policy by 2025 and further highlighted that his government gave jobs to 204 sportspersons. He added that his government has implemented the CHIRAYU Yojana from November 21, 2022 and expanded the scope of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

“Under CHIRAYU Yojana, the expenditure of up to Rs 5 lakh for families with an annual income less than Rs 1.8 lakh is being borne by the Haryana government. With its launch, about 13 lakh families have got facilities of free treatment. Besides this, 15.89 lakh families are eligible to get benefits under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,” Khattar said.

Talking about farmers, Khattar said, “Haryana is an agrarian state. The compensation amount given to farmers has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre for crops damaged due to natural calamity. The state government has increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 10. Now the sugarcane price in Haryana is Rs 372.”

He added that to promote industries, the MSME department has been formed in Haryana alongside the Haryana Traders Welfare Board to solve the problems of the traders. Khattar also paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial and inspected the parade by the contingents of the Haryana Police, Women Police, Home Guard, NCC Battalion, Scouts and others.