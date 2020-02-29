MoS: So much of demand, where is economy failing?

Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament asked, “..When you are not getting tickets, always demand is there. So when so much of demand is there, where is the economy a failure?” (Source: Facebook) Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament asked, “..When you are not getting tickets, always demand is there. So when so much of demand is there, where is the economy a failure?” (Source: Facebook)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, on Friday questioned the narrative of a “failing economy” and said marriage halls are still booked for all seasons and tickets are still being purchased.

Speaking at a technical seminar in Panaji, “Most of the media, most people say economy is failure. You just imagine, you go to any hotel, you go to any marriage hall, you go to any flight… Even railways, everyday (there is a) complaint…When you are not getting tickets, always demand is there. So when so much of demand is there, where is the economy a failure?”

He, however, pointed to the manufacturing sector not doing well and said it could have a lasting impact. “Only thing we are not working sincerely, we are not working hard. We have to go for production. We have to go for manufacturing sector also,” he added.

