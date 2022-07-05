scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

More Sri Lankans arrive in Tamil Nadu

After local fishermen spotted 8 Sri Lankans stranded at Arichalmunai, Indian police rescued them and brought them to Dhanushkodi for further enquiry; they will be sent to Mandapam refugee camp later.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 5, 2022 2:33:11 pm
Sri Lankan nationals, all Tamils from the Jaffna and Mannar regions, reach Tamil Nadu. (Representational photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Beleaguered Sri Lankans fleeing the crisis-hit island republic and arriving in the country continued on Tuesday as eight persons, including children, belonging to two families, landed here, unable to manage the “unlivable” conditions back home.

Prior to this, 105 persons have arrived in the country through the sea route here, with Sri Lanka being in the grip of a crippling economic crisis that has resulted in exorbitant prices of essential commodities.

On Tuesday, local fishermen spotted the eight members stranded at Arichalmunai, after having travelled there by boat from Sri Lanka, officials said, following which they informed the Marine Police.

EXPLAINED |What led to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, and who’s helping?

Police rescued them and brought them to Dhanushkodi for further enquiry after which they will be sent to the Mandapam refugee camp, they said.
The 8 persons belong to Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

One of the Lankans who arrived here today, Lavendran, said that his home country was undergoing an “unlivable” phase with issues including unemployment and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities making life difficult.

He said the two families coughed up a huge sum to travel by boat from Jaffna to here.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement