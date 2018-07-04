Monsoon here, Gurgaon moves to check spread of vector-borne diseases

“The departments have been directed to make people aware of how they can protect themselves against these illnesses,” said the deputy commissioner. (Representational Image) “The departments have been directed to make people aware of how they can protect themselves against these illnesses,” said the deputy commissioner. (Representational Image)

With monsoon arriving in the city, the Gurgaon District Level Malaria Working Committee held a meeting Tuesday morning to coordinate efforts to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya. The meeting, held in the mini secretariat under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, saw the participation of multiple departments, including health, education, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon.

“The departments have been directed to make people aware of how they can protect themselves against these illnesses,” said the deputy commissioner.

According to official health department data, 10 suspected cases of dengue have tested positive for the infection. It also revealed that four cases of malaria have emerged. “This time, the health department is completely prepared to ensure the number of cases remain as few as possible. We have made all the preparations — be it source reduction, anti-larvae activities or discharging Gambuzia Fuchsia into water bodies,” said Dr Gulshan Arora, Chief Medical Officer (CMO). A total of 66 cases of dengue and 44 cases of malaria were confirmed in Gurgaon in 2017.

