Mohali’s public toilets cry for attention, staff alleges untimely payment of salary

Public toilets remain in bad shape due to lack of hygiene, water management and regular services by authorities. (Photo for representation)

While the Municipal Corporation (MC) says that it is leaving no stone unturned to get a good rating in the ‘Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan’, the bad condition of public toilets have raised contending questions. Meanwhile, the staff deputed at the public toilets allege that they do not get salary on time, even as they are made to work over time.

The public toilets in Phase 5, Phase 10, Phase 11, Phase 2 and Phase 3B2 remains in a bad shape, despite the complaints filed by the residents with regard to the lack of hygiene, water and proper maintenance work in the toilets.

The MC had built 64 public toilets in the 11 phases of the city. The maintenance work of the toilets were entrusted to three contractors, under whom, at least five persons were deputed for the maintenance of one toilet.

Phase 5 councilor Kuldeep Kaur Kang told Chandigarh Newsline that the public toilets in her ward are in a bad condition and the staff deputed for its maintenance have occupied the toilets. She added that there are also no sanitisers in place. “I had brought the issue to the notice of the Mayor and MC Commissioner. There should be some mechanism to keep a check on the contractors and the staff hired for the maintenance, it is wastage of public money,” added Kang.

Councillor Arun Sharma, whose ward also fall in Phase 5, said that he had been raising the issue in the general house meetings, but the issue has not been resolved.

He added that the public toilets had became a personal property of the staff hired for its maintenance. “I found that the staff keeps their personal belongings like cots and clothes in the public toilets. After I raised the issue in the meetings, their belongings were removed,” Sharma said.

Phase 11 Councillor Opinder Preet Kaur said that the condition of public toilets in her ward was also not good and she visits these toilets on a regular basis to keep a check.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Dayanand, President of the Employee Union of Workers who have been hired for the maintenance of the toilets, said that the employees do not get salary on time due to which they suspend the work. “Yes, there is an issue of cleaning the toilets, but our demands are not met due to which the employees suspend the work,” Dayanand said.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that the issue had come to his notice and the MC has been working to resolve it.

