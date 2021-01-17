Moga: Two ‘sewadars’ thrash stray dog to death, arrested

The FIR has been registered under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) of IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (Representational)

Two men, both working as sewadars (volunteers) at a gurdwara, allegedly thrashed a stray dog to death with a stick in Moga, the police Sunday said. An FIR was registered and the accused arrested after a CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on January 13, was shared on social media. They were later granted bail.

The footage was recorded by a camera installed at a house in Moga’s Dashmesh Nagar. The house owners also sent the video clip to the deputy commissioner following which an FIR was registered Saturday against Parvinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh- both sewadars at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib.

In the video, the accused with sticks in hands, can be seen walking towards a stray dog. One of them is seen hitting the dog with a stick. Moments later, the second man also hits the animal with a stick following which the dog collapses on road. Later, one of them is seen picking the dead dog by its tail. They can also be seen talking to a resident who comes out of his house after the incident.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, from Moga city police station and investigating officer in the case, said that Parvinder Singh is from SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) while Kuldeep Singh belongs to Tarn Taran. “According to their statements, they did it in a fit of rage after the dog had bit one of them. They also claimed that the dog had also bit another woman. After the video of the incident was shared on social media, they dumped the carcass at some faraway place,” said ASI.

The FIR has been registered under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) of IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. ASI said that both accused were arrested and bailed on the spot as it was a bailable offence.