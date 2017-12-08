Moga: Four dead, 17 injured in accident

Representational photo Representational photo

Four persons died and at least 17 were injured after a speeding bus rammed a truck on Moga-Kotkapura road near village Singhawala of district Moga Thursday. A long-route bus travelling from Jaipur to Jammu rammed the truck carrying wheat bags. After the collision, truck further rammed into a tree and turned turtle.

The bus driver died on the spot. Three other passengers of the bus also died. Truck driver was admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. Of the 17 bus passengers admitted at Civil Hospital Moga, one was serious and referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital. Rest of them were discharged after treatment in the evening.

The deceased were identified as the bus driver Het Ram from Rajasthan, an army man Rajinder Singh and a passenger Sadhu Ram. ASI Surjit Singh from Charik police station said the fourth body was mutilated in the accident and thus identification was becoming difficult.

An injured passenger said that everyone in the bus was sleeping when the accident happened. Suddenly, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the truck ahead.

Many lives were saved due to the gunny bags carrying wheat as many of bus passengers got stuck in them and survived with minor injuries.

