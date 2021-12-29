Vadodara MLA seeks monthly salaries for members of local bodies

Vadodara BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Tuesday seeking a monthly remuneration for the members of the district panchayats and taluka panchayat in order to “improve the financial conditions of the members and avoid corruption”. Shrivastav, in his letter, has said that the “incidents of corruption can be avoided” if members of the local bodies are granted a monthly salary.

In his letter, Shrivastav has said, “In my Assembly constituency area, members of the district panchayat, taluka panchayat, and gram panchayat sarpanches do not get any kind of salaries or remuneration. The newly elected sarpanches have complained about the same and made a request during the event to felicitate the winning candidates… The sarpanches have to travel to government departments located in the district head time and again to push for development works of their villages. They must get some kind of remuneration as they are not financially sound… It will help prevent corruption.”

Shrivastav further said that since the people of the village are mostly illiterate and unaware of the procedures involved in seeking benefits of government schemes, the actual beneficiaries of many government schemes in remote locations do not get covered under the schemes.